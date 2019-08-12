The Friends of the Andrea Nelsen for Minnesota State Legislature will hold a meet and greet for candidate at Jordan's Lagoon Park Gazebo this week.
From 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, locals can discuss issues like affordable and accessible health care, education, the environment, taxes, infrastructure, small businesses and jobs with Nelsen. There will be cotton candy, games and treats for kids.
Nelsen is a Prior Lake psychiatrist, a Democrat and political newcomer, and she's running for District 55B in 2020. Rep. Tony Albright, a Spring Lake Republican, has represented the district since the 2012 election and has said he intends to run again next year.
For more information contact campaign manager Mick Anderson at 763-228-7137 or michaeld49@yahoo.com.