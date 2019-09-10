First responders from across the region were called to a farm off State Highway 25 in Belle Plaine around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.
Belle Plaine Fire Chief Steve Otto confirmed Tuesday evening with the Jordan Independent that his department was among those that responded to a fatal grain bin accident in the 29000 block of the highway.
Otto said there were a lot of resources on scene and dozens of first responders could be seen in the area. Other responding fire departments included those from Jordan, Cologne, Hamburg, Green Isle and Victoria.
Otto said other workers on the farm reported to authorities that someone was trapped in a grain bin and when fire units arrived, the victim was not visible. The victim has not yet been identified. A medical examiner was on scene around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The incident is under investigation by the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
Otto said fire departments experienced some challenges in locating the victim. Some responders entering the grain bin using harnesses to help locate the victim, according to scanner traffic. At some points, first responders were using shovels and a grain vacuum to move material.
Otto added that fire district has not experienced a grain bin incident in recent memory.