The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the driver who died in a crash along I-35 near Elko New Market Wednesday, Oct. 9.
An incident report from the state patrol identifies 39-year-old Mohammed Abdullah Adam, of Lexington, Nebraska as the victim. Adam was driving a 2000 Ford Econoline and was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Adam's van was traveling southbound around 5:20 p.m. Oct. 9 in the right lane as a freightliner semi traveled in the left lane, also headed southbound, the incident report said.
The van passed the semi on the right and then merged left, clipping the front of the semi and causing the van to slide to the left, perpendicular to the front end of the semi and into the median.
The Ford van rolled and stopped on its roof in the median. The Ford driver was declared dead at the scene.
Alcohol was not involved, according to the state patrol report.