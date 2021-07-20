In the first month of Jordan Public Schools’ inaugural free summer meal program, the program served around 250 families daily, with around 3,893 breakfasts and 4,122 lunches served in June alone.
The district’s Seamless Summer program was made possible by a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said Elise Pickle, Jordan Public Schools communications specialist, in an email. The waiver began in March 2020 and will run through June 30, 2022 and will allow the district to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students during the school year as well.
“We feel fortunate any time we have the opportunity to provide an additional layer of support within our school community,” said Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson in a statement. “The USDA Waiver has allowed for this to occur this summer and we are thrilled that so many Jordan families are benefiting from this program.”
Around 70% of participating families have students in pre-kindergarten, elementary or middle school; the other 30% are high school families.
District staff distributes meals through curbside pickup or in-person at youth summer programs.