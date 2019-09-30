Sunset Avenue nearly resembled its namesake late Friday morning, when the street was suddenly bathed in maroon and gold as Jordan Public Schools students lined the curbs to watch the 2019 Homecoming Parade.
Parade floats contained fall sports teams, bands, activity groups and student clubs. The entire JHS court was interspersed throughout the parade in pairs, with Homecoming King Caden Bruzek and Queen Anna Stocker saved for last.
Following the parade, Jordan High School students crammed into the JHS gym for a high-energy pep assembly. The mood was electric as students filed in and the JHS band broke into a bombastic rendition of the "Game of Thrones Theme."
Students were entertained by a basketball contest between teachers and students, interviews with athletes from JHS fall sports teams, a performance by the dance team, a drumline drill and a series of cheers and stunts led by the cheerleading squad.
The assembly was in preparation for the homecoming football game against St. Peter at 7 p.m. The game was followed by the Homecoming dance.