There likely won’t be any punch at Jordan High School’s prom this year.
In fact, there won’t be any dancing, either — at least not at the school-sponsored event this Saturday, May 8.
Pandemic cancellation
Like schools across the country, Jordan’s prom was completely canceled in 2020 due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As both state and local infection data fluctuated throughout the school year, administrators weren’t sure whether a prom in 2021 would be feasible, either.
It wasn’t until this spring that they got the green light to begin planning, prom advisor and high school counselor Robin Whiteside said.
No dancing
This year’s prom will look different than ones in years past.
The biggest change is that there will be no school-sponsored dance. A grand march processional will take place in the high school’s gym and auditorium this Saturday at 4 p.m.
The theme is “Starry Night,” a carryover from the canceled one last year, and the student planning committee is the same, too, Whiteside said.
“They’d done quite a bit of planning before it was canceled so it was fairly easy to pick up from where we left off,” Whiteside said.
Due to guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health, each participating student was only permitted two tickets for spectators to view the event to allow for social distancing in the building.
COVID-safety protocols will be followed during the event.
In spite of all the changes that are necessary this year, Whiteside said she’s most excited that students will get to have some form of prom at all.
“I think being able to offer a modified event this year brings us one step closer to being back to ‘normal’ activities,” Whiteside said.
Jordan High School’s grand march will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the high school.