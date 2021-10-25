Isaac Young has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to an announcement from Jordan High School Principal Jeff Vizenor.
A letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to Vizenor.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a press release.
"These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation," stated a press release.