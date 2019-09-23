Homecoming week in Jordan officially kicked off with the annual Powderpuff game Sunday night, where senior girls emerged victorious over the junior team.
During the rest of the week, Jordan Public Schools will celebrate students past and present, culminating Friday night with the Homecoming Dance and inaugural Jordan Activities Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The school week began with the coronation of Homecoming King and Queen, Caden Bruzek and Anna Stocker. Homecoming court members include Lizzie Horton, Aysia Kim, Ella Mahto, Claire Newton, Ari Yzaguirre-Velishek, Nate Karsky, Simon Keiser, Jaxon Schmidt and Cory Spillman.
Jordan pride continued into the evening hours Monday, as Jordan tennis hosted Southwest Christian High School at 4:15 p.m. and boys and girls soccer traveled to Mound Westonka High School.
Tuesday night sporting events include Jordan tennis hosting Belle Plaine at 4:15 p.m. as Jaguars volleyball competes at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School. The Jordan student section is expected to show up in full force Thursday night as the volleyball team hosts Belle Plaine at 7 p.m. and boys and girls soccer host Brooklyn Center at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
Friday is all about having pep in your step. Jordan Public Schools and St. John's students will all attend pep rallies throughout the day. The public is invited to attend the Homecoming Parade at 11:45 a.m.
The parade starts on Aberdeen Avenue, continues alongside the elementary school, and continues along Sunset Drive past the high school, then loops around Hillside Drive, Cedar Lane Drive and comes back along Sunset Drive to finish at the high school.
Prior to the Homecoming football game, the inaugural Jordan Activities Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in the high school auditorium at 5 p.m. The 2019 inductees are Christina Baldwin, Ken Hanson, Tamra (Seifert) Kielty, Jerry Langsweirdt, Patrick McNamara, Jennifer Baldwin Peden, Lois Rausch and Ken Rothenberger. The public is invited to attend.
At 7 p.m., the Hubmen football team will face off against St. Peter. Following the game, students will finish the week with their Homecoming Dance.