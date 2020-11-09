Despite the pandemic, Jordan Elementary School students still found a way to honor the veterans in their lives this week.
Usually Jordan Public Schools hosts a celebration of veterans in the community, often with help from the Jordaness Lions Club.
This year, though, this kind of in-person celebration was no longer a viable option due to COVID-19 concerns.
In the days leading up to Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, students decorated cards showing their appreciation for veterans. The cards are on display in hallways throughout the school.