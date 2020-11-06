Though homecoming looked different this year than in years past, Jordan students and staff still found a few ways to come together in the name of school spirit.
There were two weeks of spirit dress-up days, organized by the student council.
The Jaguar volleyball team played its Homecoming game against Holy Family on Oct. 29, coming out on top with a victory of 3-0.
The festivities truly kicked off Oct. 30 with a "Homecoming Fun Day" for juniors and seniors, featuring food trucks, a pep band performance, and powderpuff volleyball and football.
Out of 10 total candidates, JoJo Kloeppel and Abby Vizenor were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.
"My favorite part of homecoming this year was the enthusiasm people had," Vizenor said. "It was optional to come in on Friday, but there was an amazing turn out, and the people who really wanted to be there came."
Friday evening the Jordan Hubmen played the Belle Plaine Tigers, winning 55-0.
During the game, seniors could gather for a senior celebration outside of the football stadium.
"We all brought blankets and sat on the hill outside of the football stadium, which just happened to have a view of the game," said Vizenor. "People wore their masks the whole time but were still able to participate the same as in past years."
Although school and life have felt anything but normal lately Vizenor said she and other students were grateful to be able to carry out this tradition in a safe manner.
Vizenor said she's also grateful for the effort put in by Jordan Public Schools staff throughout the entire year.
"Your hard work is not going unnoticed and we appreciate all that you are doing to make this year possible," Vizenor said.