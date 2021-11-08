The Jordan High School Band Concert, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, will honor area veterans.
"With the rescheduling of the Jordan High School (JHS) Band Concert happening on Veterans Day, Jordan Public Schools is excited to have the opportunity to honor our veterans at this special event," stated a Nov. 8 Jordan Public Schools press release.
The concert will include the JHS Band's rendition of "Symphonic Suite" from "Band of Brothers," in addition to "Taps" and "The National Anthem."
The Jordan Honor Guard will also be at the event and area veterans are invited to join the concert.
“We are thrilled to be able to honor our veterans in this special way and through the many activities our staff have planned throughout the school week. We were disappointed when we learned that we needed to shift our plans for public celebration of our veterans during the school day, and we are excited about this new opportunity with the reschedule of our JHS Band Concert. While we strive to always honor our veterans, it is so important to ensure we have these special opportunities also!” said Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson.
"Veterans Day is such an important day for us to honor those who have sacrificed so much for our country. It is so important that we teach our youth through educational celebrations honoring our veterans, how blessed we are to have the freedoms we have living in the United States of America. It is so evident in the faces of our veterans through their smiles, expressions of deeply moving memories, tears and appreciation that makes the efforts to celebrate their sacrifices so important," stated Jordan Public Schools Board Chair Deb Pauly.
The concert will be held in the Jordan Middle School Gym and will also be live-streamed on the Jordan Activities Youtube page.