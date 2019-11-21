Since the beginning of the school year, a cast of Jordan High School students has been treading the boards in the school’s auditorium, getting a grasp on Shakespeare’s poetic prose for their production of “Much Ado about Nothing,” which premiers this evening.
Director Tony Rydberg said participating in a Shakespeare production imbues students with a valuable understanding of the relationship between words and emotion. Rydberg, who’s been directing plays at the high school for 16 years, has made it a goal to produce a Shakespeare play every four years so that all Jordan students get an opportunity to experience the bard.
“It’s a combination of a really good educational experience and it’s really good for the program because we can learn so much from shows like that,” Rydberg said.
“Much Ado about Nothing” centers around the misconceptions that stand between two couples and true love. Rydberg updated the play’s setting to 1945 as American soldiers return from foreign combat.
“In Shakespeare’s time it was soldiers coming home from some battle, but one thing we want to do is make it approachable for audiences and the end of World War II struck me as that sort of iconic moment of everyone is coming home and everybody is celebrating — we’re all safe, and now it’s time to make a family,” Rydberg said. “That’s exactly what’s going on in this show.”
Rydberg said the skillful blend of comedy and drama will entertain audiences and give students the opportunity to develop and flex their acting chops. In August, the cast participated in what Rydberg calls “Shakespeare Camp.” The additional week of rehearsal focused on acclimating students to Shakespeare’s prose, breaking down the themes of the show and analyzing clips of other performances.
“We start a little bit earlier when we do a Shakespeare show, kind of like a musical,” Rydberg said. “With a musical we will start a week early to work on the music or the dancing. With this one we work on the language.”
After a couple months of rehearsal, Rydberg is certain that the hard work and additional research will pay off when audiences experience the show this weekend.
“They (the students) have put their hearts and souls into this,” Rydberg said. “We’ve really been challenging them with comedy, with the emotional output of it. They’ve been willing to try everything that’s been set before them and I’m really proud of all the work they’re doing so far and I can’t wait to unleash the show on the audience. It will be really fun.”
“Much Ado about Nothing” will be performed at the Jordan High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24. Tickets are available at the door — $7 for adults, $5 for students. Admission proceeds go to the district’s general fund, concession profits go directly to the drama department.