The Jordaness and Jordan Lions announced local winners of the International Lions WriteOff and Peace Poster Contests this month, doling out $400 in prizes to Jordan Public Schools students.
First place winners of the WriteOff contest were Jordan High School students Aanika Doheny and Alissa Permaul, who submitted essays adhering to this year's theme: "We Serve Through Diversity." Read their essays below. Third, fourth and fifth places went to Olivia Christensen, Nicole Ngeno and Abby Goebel, respectively.
Essays of distinction were written by Jaqueline Ramirez, Kaylee Cepress, Marcus Karsky, Leo Colling and Avery Peters. Honorable mention essays were penned by Alison Weber, Sophia Hawkins, Trinity Thorstad, Lauren Schmidt and Mikayla Hanson. The Lions Clubs awarded a total of $200 in cash prizes to the top 15 essayists.
"The local Lions Clubs appreciate the cooperation of the Jordan High School English teachers for their support of the program," a Lions Club press release said.
First place winners of the Peace Poster Contest were Jordan Middle School students Bella Klein and Lindsey Streefland, who created posters adhering to this year's theme: "The Journey of Peace." Third, fourth and fifth place went to Grace Lenzen, Kenzie Osterman and Joseph Gunnert, respectively.
Honorable mention went to Graham Helgerson, Cele Buesgens, Emma Worshek, Avery Bahn, Cullen Hyer, Matt Farmer and Wilson Mendon. The Lions Clubs awarded cash prizes to the winners.
"The two Lions Clubs are appreciative of the support and cooperation given by the Middle School art instructor, Ms. Munson," a club press release said.
Here is the complete text of the first-place essays:
"Serving Through Diversity"
By Aanika Doheny
Ava DuVernay once said "When we're talking about diversity, it's not a box to check. It's a reality that should be deeply felt and held and valued by all of us." When the word diversity enters a conversation, the air gets tense. There's a reason why there's a box that says "prefer not to say." Diversity is not just the color of skin or the language that's spoken. Diversity is the childhood neighborhood, religion or whether or not you believe in evolution and no matter what food someone may choose to eat, they all deserve help.
In the summer of 2019, I went on a mission trip with my church to Kansas City, Missouri. I stayed in a church right on the border of Kansas and Missouri. I went a week giving to the community of the less fortunate. Every day, I went to a place called Upper Room that resided in Macedonia Church, Kansas City, Missouri. Most of the children were of African American or Latino descent. They were all children that fell into the hole of the terrible education system that takes place in Kansas City. Upper Room acted as their sanctuary in order for them to get the teaching that they all deserve. For the week, I helped the children to read, complete math worksheets and even how to tie their shoes. I was able to learn that even the littlest things can go a long way.
Starting in early March of 2019, I started working at Oak Terrace in Jordan. Oak Terrace is an assisted living facility for those who are retired and/or have dementia or others in the like. I am a CNA and I assist my resident with doing everyday tasks that may come easy to me but is a burden to them. Helping residents with dementia may be hard, but it is my favorite part of my job. I will never forget the time that one of the residents was having a breakdown about a "missing baby" and I was attempting to calm her down and convince her the baby was alright. She stopped and looked at me and said: "Thank you so much for being the first person to ever help me." I know at that moment that helping people is my passion and I would do anything I could to get my hands onto an opportunity to serve.
Diversity is one of the most controversial topics that has a lot of soft spots. Diversity isn't necessarily the difference between ethnic groups. It can range anywhere between the age group that someone fits into or the political party that they follow. I feel that everyone deserves a better chance at life, and I love assisting them with achieving that goal.
"Diversity in Me"
By Alissa Permaul
"It's time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity there is a beauty and there is strength." This is a quote from Maya Angelou who sums up how difference should be taught. For the past few years, Jordan has brought some new programs into our school called ELC and DLC. ELC is the high school group and stands for equity leadership group. DLC stands for diversity leadership crew. These groups have been going on for three years now and continue to grow. I'm happy to say that I was one of the first members of this group and have led the middle school group for a while. With these programs, students are allowed to voice their opinions and concerns in our community. Not only are students allowed to use their voice but teachers and community members are as well. Bringing this program to our school has had a positive impact on students and community members, and students now feel comfortable talking about diversity and everything that comes with it.
To embrace differences and diversity we have to be able to talk about them. Caring and committed conversations allow students of all ages, teachers and community members to speak about the struggles they've had in their lives relating to their differences. We are able to add our input and make sure no one else has to experience a negative environment when dealing with differences. I have been involved with these conversations for three years, and every single conversation had helped at least one person with a negative experience in their life. I've been able to make an impact on this group by adding my voice to these conversations and adding my perspective. I've also been able to encourage others to be themselves no matter the circumstances they're in. This group has really been a help to the community. Community members are able to connect with students through their own personal stories on their differences. I've been able to guide younger students to the program and the students around me. Difference are everywhere and we all need to be able to acknowledge them and respect them. The first step in doing so is to talk about them. That's why I think caring and committed conversations are a really big help to our town. Not only are we impacting our school, but we've been able to introduce this program to schools around us and now they are opening their own ELC groups and starting their own conversations.
As Maya Angelou said, diversity is a beauty and those are words that hold a very deep and true meaning. I'm so fortunate to be a part of this group and I'm able to see the results firsthand. Acknowledging that someone is different than you, starting a conversation about it and being curious can get you a long way. Your words could mean the world to someone and it can impact someone tremendously. I'll leave you with a challenge here today, start a conversation and make someone's day, acknowledge the people around you and see what you can learn.