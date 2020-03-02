The Jordan School Board is asking the Minnesota Department of Education to allow school to start before Labor Day in order to preserve a regular spring break and let students out by the first week of June.
The board approved last week a flexible learning year application, requesting early starts for the next three school years — the maximum number allowed.
If approved by the state, proposed calendars show the 2020-21 school year starting Aug. 31 and ending June 3, with a March 29-April 2 spring break and eight days off for winter break. Students and staff would also have the Wednesday before Thanksgiving off.
The 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years would start Aug. 30 and Aug. 29, respectively, finish on June 2 and June 1, and have similar breaks during the school year.
The district said the plan would allow for increased instructional time for students and teachers (five days) prior to state and national assessment dates.
"Without the flexible learning year in place, these instructional days are placed at the end of the school year where high quality instruction is less impactful and does not foster success on mandated assessments," the district application said.
The district also argued that a flexible learning year would aid in developing relationship building programming that aligns with the start of fall athletic seasons and would reduce the overall number of behavior incidents and lessen student and teacher absences.
"The flexible learning year allows the Jordan School District to front-load instruction when behavioral referrals and absences are at their lowest, which potentially creates a causal relationship mitigating the loss of instructional time due to behavior referrals and absences overall," the district application said.
The state has 45 days to review the district's application.