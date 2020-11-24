On Nov. 23, the Jordan School Board approved a donation of $57,100 from the Jordan Booster Club at its regular meeting.
The donation, the largest the Boosters have ever given the district, will go toward athletic and activity programs. Dubbed the "All-In Support" donation, funds will also go toward students in fine arts programs in the district.
According to a Nov. 24 press release, donations will help fund assistant coaching stipends, help upgrade and replace the theater sound system and update weight room equipment at the high school. It will also go to purchase and replace athletics equipment including a new Huddle camera, a basketball shooting machine and new uniform shooting shirts.
“In these very difficult and challenging times, it's so critical the Activities Department has the support we do from the Jordan Booster Club," said Activities Director Joe Perkl. “We are very appreciative of our Booster Club members who volunteer their free time to support Jordan student activities.”