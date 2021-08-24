The Jordan School Board confirmed its recommendations for masking and COVID-19 safety during the 2021-22 school year at its Aug. 23 board meeting.
The district recommends, but will not require face coverings, or masks, for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, the resolution stated.
The resolution is a formalization of the district’s previous policies on masking, which is to “require what is required and recommend what is recommended” by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the resolution says.
Face coverings are still required on buses and student transport to and from schools due to federal guidelines, and free masks are available upon request to all students and staff, according to the district’s 2021-22 Safe Learning Plan.
The CDC currently recommends “universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status” due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases caused in part by the infectious Delta variant.
It also recommends students maintain at least three feet of distance between their classmates. Jordan Public Schools will “make efforts” toward, but not require, social distancing, and there are no size limits to group events like assemblies, concerts and athletic events, the Safe Learning Plan says.
Students and staff with a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be required to quarantine, as will anyone in their household. Fully vaccinated staff and students will not be required to quarantine if they’re exposed to someone with COVID-19 as long as they test negative and don’t show symptoms.
The district publishes health and safety updates at jordan.k12.mn.us/fall2021.