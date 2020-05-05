Jordan Public Schools Superintendent Matt Helgerson will resign, effective June 30, according to a news release from the district. Helgerson gave his resignation to the school board Monday and shared news with staff via email on Tuesday.
“The experiences that I have had in the Jordan School District have been extremely gratifying personally and professionally,” Helgerson said. “Jordan is the place where our children have grown up and have flourished. I’m grateful for the quality education they have received from some of the very best educators in the state.”
Helgerson listed several factors in his decision to leave the district and the profession of superintendent at this time.
“I am choosing to leave for a professional opportunity which will allow me to further explore my passion for building systems, facilities and relationships focused on improving K-12 education for all students in Minnesota,” he said.
He also said health and work-life balance were a contributing factor in his decision. Helgerson, who worked in the district for seven years, will take a private sector job.
Jordan School Board Chairperson Deb Pauly said Helgerson’s departure will be a “great loss” for the district.
“We understand he has a wonderful opportunity in the private sector, and we wish him nothing but the best in his new endeavor in life,” she said. “He has developed a great leadership team, and we have a very caring and competent staff that will help us through this time of transition. He is highly looked up to by his peers and has been a true, ethical leader during many transitions over the past years.”
Pauly listed a number of Helgerson’s accomplishments during his tenure, including remodeling work and an addition at Jordan Middle School, the building of the Jordan Community Education and Recreation Center and the joint powers agreement to operate it in conjunction with the city of Jordan, the implementation of the Jordan High School Summit Academy and the creation of the Jordan Booster Club and the Jordan Education Foundation, among other things.
In his letter to the school board, Helgerson said, “I feel as though I’m leaving the district in good standing with excellent leadership in place and a team of employees who are dedicated to serving the students and families of our community.”
Helgerson will continue to live in Jordan, the release said.