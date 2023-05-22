The Jordan Marching Band is fundraising to replace its 25-year-old current uniforms.

The current uniforms were introduced in 1998 and are the oldest set of uniforms currently being used at the high school. On paper, the band has 115 uniforms for students, but the actual usable number of uniforms is lower because many are too worn and have broken zippers and the plumes are “melting,” among some of the issues. Logan Burnside, band director at the high school, said that they have issues outfitting the students.

