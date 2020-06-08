The Jordan School Board unanimously approved a contract with an interim superintendent candidate during its regular meeting Monday night, filling an upcoming hole left by Superintendent Matt Helgerson.
Ranae Case Evenson, who currently works as the director of elementary curriculum at Anoka-Hennepin School District, was approved by the board to step in as an interim superintendent while the district searches for Helgerson's permanent replacement. The one-year contract begins July 1.
Helgerson announced in May he was leaving his position for a job in the private sector. Soon after, the board decided to fill the superintendent vacancy with a temporary replacement after it was deemed difficult to complete a comprehensive job search by July 1.
Case Evenson's duties will include leading administration of the schools, under the direction of the school board and she'll serve as the chief executive officer of the school district. Her contract includes a salary of $150,500, a cell phone provided and paid for by the school district, a $200 monthly vehicle allowance and eligibility to enroll in a tax-sheltered annuity plan. Evenson would also be eligible for health and hospitialization, dental, life and disability insurance.
New hire
Case Evenson served as an elementary principal for nine years prior her current role at Anoka-Hennepin. She was the principal of Wilson Elementary School for three years and Eisenhower Elementary for one year in that district, according to information from Jordan Public Schools. She was also principal of Horace May Elementary and early intervention programs in Bemidji for two years and an elementary principal in Springfield for three years.
Case Evenson was a teacher for nine years prior to becoming a school administrator, teaching at the elementary, early childhood, and middle school levels. Ranae taught sixth and seventh grades in Jordan from 2002-2006, and she completed a portion of her superintendent internship in Jordan in 2015.
“It is really exciting to come full circle and be back supporting students and families in the Jordan community," Case Evenson said in a statement. "I have always stayed connected to the Jordan school community in some way, whether it be through former colleagues and families or following the innovative programming and facilities transformations. Jordan has incredible staff, students and families; and, it is such an honor to serve as interim superintendent in this unique time.”
The school board also heard proposals from three superintendent search firms Monday: South Central Search Cooperative, Minnesota School Board Association and School Exec Connect.
Helgerson departure
Helgerson's resignation was acknowledged by school board members Monday.
"It’s been a pleasure to serve the district and the students," Helgerson said, adding he's worked beside an "amazing school board" and a "tremendous team" and attributed much of the district's accomplishments to them.
"It has been a great ride, we did a lot of great things," he said.
School board members praised Helgerson for being a visionary and successfully implemeting big ideas in Jordan. His last day is June 30.