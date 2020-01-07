If the Jordan School Board decides to take another crack at an operating levy and bonding referendum this fall or in the coming years, they’ll be aided by an in-depth community survey aimed to gauge voter priorities, interests and tax tolerances.
The board voted Monday night to approve a contract with School Perceptions, a Wisconsin-based consulting firm that specializes in independent educational research. The firm’s usual process involves sending a paper survey to all adults in the district. The survey can be filled out and mailed back, or residents can use the one-time access code on the survey to complete it online.
Ultimately, the goal of the survey is to provide the district with figures indicating what levels of bonding and levy increases likely voters will support. At a Dec. 2 school board meeting, School Perceptions Project Manager Sue Peterson said her firm conducted research for 48 referendums in 2018 and 46 passed. The two that failed, she said, didn’t follow their advice.
School Perceptions will bill the district as they complete work on four separate phases. The first phase, strategy development, would cost $1,100; the second phase, survey design, would cost $2,600; the third phase, survey administration, costs $2,900 plus printing and postage fees; the final phase, a written report, plan of action and online results access, costs $2,400. The total baseline cost of the work is $9,000. Optional services available for an additional fee include site visits ($900 per visit), paper survey data entry ($1.80 per survey), pre-paid postage envelopes ($0.05 each), non-English translation services ($60 per hour) and additional in-depth data analysis ($60 per hour). School Perceptions will complete a staff survey for about $1,450.
The board also approved a contract with Kraus-Anderson Construction for project planning services. The company frequently works with School Perceptions in referendum preparation. Under the agreement, Kraus-Anderson would be the construction manager if bonding measures are approved in a future referendum.
Kraus-Anderson’s planning services come with an $8,500 fee, paid after the completion of the project planning and pre-bond referendum services. Overall, the firm estimates about $30,000 in expenditures over the course of the pre-referendum work. A company representative said the balance of that payment is deferred until after project funding is secured by a successful referendum and would be a part of a construction management contract.
All this comes after voters rejected a $39.5 million referendum last fall. If approved, the referendum would’ve raised the district’s operating levy closer to the state average and approved building bonds for multiple projects, including a new early learning services building.
School officials say the district’s needs haven’t changed, so they’re eyeing another run at a referendum — maybe as early as November.