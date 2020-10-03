At a Sept. 14 meeting, members of the Jordan School Board voted unanimously to remove “interim” from then-interim Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson’s contract and begin negotiating a two-year extension.
As of Sept. 28, the details of that contract have been finalized.
Case Evenson will officially begin her role as superintendent July 1, 2021, and the contract will end June 30, 2023.
Her salary will be $155,000 for the 2021-2022 contract year and $159,000 for the 2022-2023 contract year.
Case Evenson has been working with the district since early June.
“Our students are incredible and to get to do this work and support them at this time, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else,” said Case Evenson at the Sept. 14 meeting.