Jordan school officials were given the green light Tuesday night to enter negotiations with a candidate to temporarily replace outgoing superintendent Matt Helgerson.
The decision came after the Jordan School Board entered a 90-minute closed session to interview Ranae Case Evenson, director of elementary curriculum at Anoka-Hennepin School District — which covers 26 elementary schools across 13 communities north of the Twin Cities.
If hired, Evenson would begin work July 1 and serve as the Jordan Public Schools superintendent until the board hires a full-time replacement for Helgerson sometime next year. Helgerson, who announced his resignation earlier this month, is set to leave his post June 30 for a private sector job.
The board decided at a May 7 meeting to fill the superintendent vacancy with a temporary replacement after it was deemed difficult to complete a comprehensive job search by July 1.
At that same meeting, board members said the ideal interim candidate would have a strong background in finances and wouldn't bring drastic change to the district during their interim tenure.