The Jordan School Board is aiming to cut between $700,000 and $750,000 in spending next school year in order to balance the district budget after a failed referendum last fall.
District officials warned of potential cuts prior to the Nov. 5 referendum, but voters rejected all three referendum measures. The first and most popular measure would’ve raised the district’s operational levy by $300 per student, providing an addition $600,000 in revenue each year. Voters rejected that measure 55% to 45%.
Now the district is preparing to make room for an estimated $675,000 budget reduction. The district hosted a community meeting last month to generate ideas on where to make cuts.
A list of recommendations was submitted to the school board Monday night, totaling $821,287 in reductions for the 2020-21 school year. But with a target amount of $675,000, school board members are hoping to cut $700,000 to $750,000.
Some of the largest potential reductions would come from staff reductions. The list suggested cutting one elementary teacher and three middle or high school teachers to save the district about $210,000. Those reductions would lead to larger class sizes across all buildings, possibly in the low 30s.
Board member Connie Hennen said staff reductions would be some of the most difficult cuts, but may ultimately be necessary for the financial health of the district.
“One thing I’ve learned is when you look at a position you don’t put a face with it,” Hennen said. “That’s really hard to do because we live in a small community and we see each other at every sports event, every community event, so we tend to care about those people because they care about our kids and that’s why we’re all here.”
Another significant cost reduction is cutting five paraprofessional positions and electing not to hire subs for paraprofessionals. Those reductions would save the district an estimated $126,000. Superintendent Matt Helgerson said the district typically loses that many paraprofessionals each year due to resignations and retirement.
“This is going to be done by reviewing (individualized education programming) and our compensatory needs,” Helgerson said. “This is something we do anyway ... we’re reducing a higher amount than we typically do. It’s not that we haven’t made some adjustments over the last 5-6 years, but obviously we’re in a different position this year.”
The school resource officer contract is set to expire this year. Non-renewal of the contract would leave the school without a police officer and save $60,000.
“It took us three years to get one and we worked really really hard,” Hennen said. “It seems like when something leaves after we worked really hard to get it, it takes double the time to get it back.”
Two additional teacher positions could be cut if the district eliminates elementary-level gifted and talented programming and a teacher on special assignment position. Eliminating those positions would save the district an estimated $55,000 each.
“I think it’s important to note that as we move towards individualized personalized learning that the approach here would be that the gifted and talented programming would be incorporated into the differentiation in the classroom by the teacher,” board president Deb Pauly said.
Cutting supply budgets, by reducing per student supply spending from $125 to $100, would save the district $50,000. Eliminating vocational tech busing to Chaska would save the district a projected $40,000. Freezing athletic uniform purchases for one year would also save the district $25,000.
But some of the most difficult decisions may be in smaller cuts as the school board winnows down to a final amount. Relatively small-number reductions could still have big impacts, like cutting the counseling department’s extended contact days by five days per counselor (15 days total) to save $9,287.
During extended contract days, high school counselor Jenny Kusske said counselors meet with new students to assist with credit transfers and scheduling, they call parents of students who’ve failed classes to discuss credit recovery strategies, they enroll students in summer school programming and they complete final transcripts, data for which doesn’t come until June.
“We never want to do anything to take away from the kids because that’s why we’re all here, but in order to give to the kids we have to make the cuts to do the right thing for the community,” Hennen said.
District staff will return to the board in March with several reduction plans to meet reduction targets between $700,000-$750,000.