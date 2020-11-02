Since 2015, Jordan Public Schools has participated in Unity Day, which Jordan High School teacher Amy Peters calls the "main event" of National Bullying Prevention Month.
On Oct. 21, students and staff throughout the district were encouraged to wear orange to show they are united against bullying. Students are also challenged to sign a pledge that rather than falling victim to the bystander effect, they will be "upstanders" when they witness bullying, said Peters.
Peters, who is a Spanish teacher and the head speech coach at Jordan High School, said due to the learning format for 7-12 graders in Jordan schools this year, unity "has had its challenges."
Still, she says the day was a success, and she lots of orange T-shirts throughout the week.
"It is important for students to know that we are here for them, and that we want to help if they are being bullied," Peters said. "It is important that they learn how to be an upstander, be a good person, and help others that may be struggling."