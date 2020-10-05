Along with Prior Lake-Savage, Belle Plaine, Shakopee, and other districts across the Southwest metro, Jordan Public Schools (JPS) is a founding member of the Southwest Metro Intermediate School District (SWMetro).
SWMetro provides beyond-the-classroom programming that supplements each district’s standard programming, including special education, career, and technical education and adult basic education, as well as mental health support.
Unlike other intermediate districts in the state of Minnesota, SWMetro has a “zero-reject” model, meaning that there is no waitlist or rejection even when programs are “full.”
The zero-reject model also means SWMetro’s programs are running low on space.
A multi-district task force convened this year to discuss next steps, and recommended the purchase of a building located in Shakopee, 4601 Dean Lakes Blvd.
The purchase, which would require signatures from all 11 member districts, would allow programs currently housed at Valley Green and Town Square Mall in Shakopee to move to the new property, allowing the previous two holdings to be sold.
District Finance Director Amy Hafemann said Jordan’s share of the purchase price would be around $12,000 of the total purchase price, roughly $6.5 million, with an additional $1 million to refurbish new classrooms.
Still, because of the reduction in facilities management costs once the Valley Green and Town Square Mall properties are sold, there will be no impact on local taxpayers.
Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson said the purchase would have long-term benefits for education within the district.
“Students from member districts would be served in a . . . remarkably better facility than we currently use,” Case Evenson said. “(They would) gain equity in a building we own, versus paying for rented space at a mall.”
At a Sept. 28 school board meeting, board members were presented with a joint powers agreement that asked them to commit to their share of the purchase of the Dean Lakes building.
Chairperson Deb Pauly raised a discussion about safety of students at the other two locations, as the learner populations can tend to be more vulnerable.
“That’s one of the biggest things, is the safety of the kids, especially some of the needs of the kids in the Town Square building,” said Pauly. “These are kids that need protection, I don’t know how else to say it. And to get them under one roof is just going to be such a benefit.”
Out of the eleven member districts, all have discussed the purchase except one, which will discuss it at an Oct. 12 meeting. All must agree to pay their share, calculated based on their annual usage of SWMetro programs, before the agreement moves forward.
The motion to move forward with Jordan’s portion of the purchase agreement passed unanimously.
“I think it’s just amazing that we can offer opportunities for students that can’t fit in a desk situation, especially now with COVID,” said Treasurer Connie Hennen. “I think this will give our students more opportunities to be successful.”