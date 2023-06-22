The Jordan Public School District is projecting a balanced budget for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
No major cuts to staffing or programming are expected and the district projects to end slightly in the green. This budget is consistent with the last several years where the budget is tight but balanced. The school board approved the budget unanimously at their June 12 meeting.
There are still many unknowns for the upcoming school year. How much will the many new state mandates cost? How will changes to the school funding affect the school district's bottom line? Many of those questions will not be answered until school starts, enrollment numbers finalized and finances are audited in October.
Jordan is expecting enrollment numbers, which are currently around 1,800 students, to remain stable throughout the next school year. A swing of even 10 students could heavily affect the budget as it could require another teacher to be hired, among other effects it may have. When budgeting for schools, enrollment is the single biggest factor in a school budget.
Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson said the school district budgets conservatively, but legislative shifts make it hard for the district to do it in the way it would like.
“We’re very conservative with the budget and we want to run a balanced budget,” Case Evenson said. “The challenge that we anticipate moving forward is that there will be significant portions of our budget that we will no longer have control over because of new legislative shifts, so it will be a little more difficult to manage those budgets the way we like to conservatively.”
In addition to the new mandates the Legislature passed, unemployment law was changed to allow hourly workers at schools to claim unemployment during the summer. The effects of this, and how longer the funding for the program will last, aren’t fully known.
“I can appreciate and understand the intent behind [the changes to unemployment],” Case Evenson said. “I think the unintended consequences are challenges with programming, challenges with staffing, challenges with budgetary impact that schools are not prepared for.”
Case Evenson and Amy Hafemann, the district finance director, also pointed out that even though there’s an unprecedented amount of money being put into schools, expenses have also gone up. Additionally, much of the money being put into schools can only be used for specific directives. A surplus in one area of the budget doesn’t equal a surplus overall because of statutory requirements for school budgets. Surpluses cannot necessarily be moved to where they may be needed.
“My concern is that we are still unpacking the cost and impact of the legislative language changes and program changes,” Case Evenson said. “What those will look like for us is unknown and may actually cause us to be negative next school year.”