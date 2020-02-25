After slipping down to a seventh place at a competitive Farmnington meet, Jordan speech team is back to racking up finalist finishes.
Students competed in a 21-team invite at Farmington High School Feb. 15. On the varsity side, senior Caden Bruzek finished second in the humorous category. Eighth-graders Lindsey Streefland and Logan Devore took first place in the duo category. Mya Bounds, eighth grade, scored second in serious poetry and Logan Spillman, seventh grade, took third in serious drama.
Both the junior high and varsity teams rebounded with finalist finishes over the weekend. The varsity pulled off a third-place finish in Mankato Saturday despite illnesses sidelining eight teammates. The meet also had an additional impromptu category.
"For this category, we had three varsity level students compete for the first time and our own Caden Bruzek took the win," head coach Amy Peters said. "For impromptu, students are given three prompts and seven minutes total to prepare and perform a speech."
Varsity finalists at Mankato were: Caden Bruzek, 12th grade, impromptu, first place; Dorian Burke, 10th grade, storytelling, first place; Alissa Permaul, ninth grade, great speeches, second place; Lensy Shea, 12th grade, great speeches, third place; Caden Bruzek, 12th grade, humorous, third place; Elizabeth Osborne, ninth grade, serious prose, third place.
Junior high finalists at Mankato were: Logan Devore, eighth grade, serious prose, first place; Olivia Christensen, ninth grade, extemporaneous reading, second place; Lily Nissen and Lauren Braaten, seventh grade, duo, second place.
On Friday, the junior high team took the first place trophy at home after dominating multiple categories.
First place winners at the Feb. 21 junior high meet were: Kay Arnston, ninth grade, discussion; Sophia Hawkins, ninth grade, extemporaneous reading; Tyler Sherette, ninth grade, extemporaneous speaking; Daniela Ray, eighth grade, serious poetry; Lindsey Streefland, eighth grade, serious prose; Logan Devore and Lindsey Streefland, eighth grade, duo.
Looking ahead, both teams will travel to Orono High School Saturday to compete in the Odyssey Tournament.