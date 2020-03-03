The Jordan speech team returned with a second place trophy from the Odyssey Speech Tournament at Orono High School over the weekend.
“Many students placed at this meet and had great success with the hard work they have been putting into their speeches,” Head Coach Amy Peters said.
Eight varsity competitors and four junior high competitors placed in their individual categories. Three students competed in the impromptu category, in which students are given three prompts and seven minutes to prepare and perform a speech.
Varsity finalists at the tournament were: Caden Bruzek, 12th grade, impromptu, first place; Lensy Shea, 12th grade, great speeches, second place; Elizabeth Osborne, ninth grade, serious prose, second place; Caden Bruzek, 12th grade, humorous, third place; Connor Luskey, ninth grade, creative expression, third place; Logan Devore and Lindsey Streefland, eighth grade, duo, third place; Daniela Ray, eighth grade, serious poetry, third place.
Junior high finalists at the tournament were: Orianna Aerni, eighth grade, creative expression, first place; Logan Spillman and Elijah Peters, seventh grade, duo, third place; Olivia Christensen, ninth grade, extemporaneous reading, third place.
The speech team heads to the Shakopee Invitational March 7. It will be the team’s last regular meet of the season — the conference meet is scheduled one week later.
The speech team will perform at a community showcase at Jordan High School on March 5 at 6 p.m.