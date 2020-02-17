The Jordan High School speech teams started strong this month, sweeping the first four meets of their season. The Jordan varsity and junior high teams bested about 10 other teams at each meet.It all started at a Feb. 1 varsity matchup at Tri-City United High School, where Jordan finished on top in eight of the 13 categories, backed by nine second-place finishes.First place winners at the Tri-City United meet were: Quinn Pass, 12th grade, discussion; Faith Debban, 11th grade, extemporaneous reading; Tesia Smoczyk, 11th grade, original oratory; Emily Randolph, 10th grade, informative; Amber Deegan, 10th grade, serious drama; Tyler Sherette, ninth grade, extemporaneous speaking; Trinity Thorstad, ninth grade, humorous; Elizabeth Osborne, ninth grade, serious prose.The Jordan varsity team also took first place at a Feb. 8 home meet. Jordan won 3 of 13 categories, followed up by two second place finishes and multiple third place showings.First place winners were: Emily Randolph, 10th grade, informative speech; Tyler Sherette, ninth grade, extemporaneous speaking; Elizabeth Osborne, ninth grade, serious prose.Two days earlier, 7-9 grade students traveled to South St. Paul for a junior high meet. Ninth-grader Trinity Thorstad took first place in the humorous category.The junior high team also took first at a New Prague meet Feb. 11, winning 5 categories and taking second place in four categories. Winners were: Connor Luskey, ninth grade, creative expression; Tyler Sherette, ninth grade, extemporaneous speaking; Avery Peters, ninth grade, great speeches; Trinity Thorstad, ninth grade, humorous; Elizabeth Osborne, ninth grade, serious prose.
Team captains for the 2020 season are seniors Caden Bruzek, Alin Gonzalez, Lensy Shea, and sophomores Dorian Burke and Emily Randolph.Looking ahead, the junior high team will host a meet on Feb. 20 while the varsity travels to Mankato Feb. 22.