Kelly Raser is the new Jordan Public Schools Nutritional Services director, according to a recent announcement.
Raser had been serving as the Jordan Elementary School (JES) Nutritional Services Manager since January 2020, and started her new role at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Raser has extensive experience working in food service, as well a passion for working with kids, according to the Jordan Public Schools announcement.
Raser was born in Indiana, but is a Jordan High School (JHS) graduate, and has lived in the Jordan area since she was 15 years old. Her food service career most recently included working in catering for corporate events, conferences and weddings for Oak Ridge Hotel and Conference Center in Chaska before taking the managerial position at JES.
Raser is excited to exceed expectations of what school lunches are traditionally thought of, and has already implemented changes to simplify the lunch menus to allow the kitchens to be creative, the announcement stated.
She is looking forward to bringing back traditional favorites and scratch cooking to JPS and broadening the students’ horizons by introducing them to new foods they may never have tried before. Raser also plans to revamp the JPS gardens and get students involved in taking care of the gardens, and wants to help teach JPS students about nutrition, healthy choices and portion control.
Outside of school, Raser enjoys spending time with her husband and three children, all of whom attend JPS schools.
“I’m thrilled to have Kelly join our leadership team. Her hard work and dedication to the JES kitchen exemplifies the mission of JPS and I’m already excited about the vision Kelly is bringing to all three school kitchens,” stated Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson. “Our students are experiencing new menu items, scratchmade and fresh … and for each of our schools to have daily salad and fruit bar options to enhance their entrees is wonderful! I can’t wait to see what our Nutritional Services department will implement next!”