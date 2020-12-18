The regular Jordan School Board meeting on Dec. 14 marked a point of transition for Vice Chair Tom Vogel and Director Rob Langheim, both of whom will not be returning to the board in 2021.
Three open seats on the board were up for election this past November, filled by Molly Monyok, Sara Lehnen and current Director Lauren Pedersen.
It was a close race, with Langheim following Lehnen by a margin of only 0.55%.
Vogel did not run for re-election to the board in 2020.
In his almost seven years with the board, Vogel was assigned to a number of committees including the city-school committee, budget and finance, communications, community education, facilities, staff development, negotiations, personnel and the Scott County Alliance for Learning and Education.
Langheim has been a member of the board since 2018, most recently serving on the city-school committee, budget and finance, facilities, staff development, negotiations, personnel and policies committees.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, other board members took time to thank Langheim and Vogel for their years of work in the district.
“You guys have consistently brought great perspective for (the board). I really appreciate your support of us and most importantly, our kids,” Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson said.
Jordan Elementary School Principal Melissa Barnett echoed Case Evenson’s sentiment of thanks.
“Tom and Rob are two people who really do live maroon and gold,” said Barnett. “You make my job very easy by being in the community and sharing all the things that students do and supporting all of our programs.”
Both have or have had children in the district. Langheim’s wife, Nicole, is one of the nurses for the district.
“You’ve taken a lot of flack over the years,” Clerk Sandy Burke said. “It’s difficult for someone who has kids, it’s even more difficult for someone who has a spouse that works in the district. It’s a thankless job most of the time but I appreciate all that you’ve done, you took on some very difficult jobs.”
Langheim was praised by multiple board members for his intention and thoughtfulness both in meetings and one-on-one interactions.
“You’re very thoughtful and intentional with what you say and you really think things through in ways that add perspective,” Burke said. “I really appreciate that and wish you nothing but the best, and we’re sad to see you go.”
Pedersen offered appreciation to Langheim for offering insight and perspective, and for “stepping up and joining us on this adventure.”
Though Vogel initially resisted any form of recognition, Chairperson Deb Pauly expressed gratitude for her time working alongside him.
“There are no words to thank you,” Pauly said. “You brought great passion and phenomenal insight especially when we were doing the CERC building project with your wealth of knowledge and your passion for doing what’s right for kids has always come through.”
Langheim praised Vogel for his willingness to share his perspectives with authenticity and integrity.
“Everyone is better for your years of service,” Langheim said.
Vogel expressed thanks to the public who he interacted with over the years even in instances where there was disagreement.
“I definitely learned more from (the board) than I probably ever gave back,” Vogel said. “I really appreciate everyone’s passion. It really is a thankless job with a lot of scrutiny.”
The new members will step into roles on the board in January 2021.