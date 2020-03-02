On Campus image
The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities 

John D. Hulet, Charles A. Jirik, Brinnon Kubista, Zach J. Schmit and Kelby L. Silvernagel, all of Jordan, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. To make the list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a grade point average of 3.66. 

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following Jordan students were named to the honor list at Minnesota State University, Mankato: Oscar Avila Gallardo, Grace Ewals, Alexis Fuhrman, Shannon Gindorff, Molly Huss, Jessica King-Markham, Kylia Malles, Madelyn Rasmussen, Kelsey Stroh, Hannah Veit and Eryn Zuiker. To be named to the honor list, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average. 
 
The following Jordan students were named to the school's high honor list: Myah Hentges, Jennifer Menden, Hannah Morlock and Katelyn Pieper. To be named to the high honor list, students must achieve a grade point average of 4.0.

St. Catherine University

Molly O'Hern, of Jordan, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at St. Catherine University. The school's dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.667 or higher.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Joe Szyszka, of Jordan, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December 2019 with a bachelor's of science degree in economics and finance.  

College of Saint Benedict 

Katelyn Barclay, of Jordan, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the College of Saint Benedict. To be included in the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.8 and have completed 12 credits. 

