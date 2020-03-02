The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
John D. Hulet, Charles A. Jirik, Brinnon Kubista, Zach J. Schmit and Kelby L. Silvernagel, all of Jordan, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. To make the list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a grade point average of 3.66.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
St. Catherine University
Molly O'Hern, of Jordan, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at St. Catherine University. The school's dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.667 or higher.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Joe Szyszka, of Jordan, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December 2019 with a bachelor's of science degree in economics and finance.