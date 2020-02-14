The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Maddie Brule, of Jordan, was named to the fall 2019 chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston. To achieve the honor, students must complete at lesaet 12 graded credits and earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Paige Pitlick, of Jordan, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston. To acheive the honor, students must complete 12 or more graded credits while attaining at least a 3.66 grade point average.
Bethel University
Danielle Wolf, of Jordan, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Bethel University. The dean's list honors students who complete the semester with at least a grade point average of 3.6.