The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Hamline University
Megan Schneithorst, of Jordan, was named to the dean's list at Hamline University for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve this honor held a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
North Dakota State University
Philip Atneosen, Jenna Kes, Allison Leik, Dalton O'Brien, Halle Shimek and Brianna Szyszka, all of Jordan, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at North Dakota State Univeristy. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 credits to qualify for the dean's list.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Evan Bisek, of Jordan, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. To receive the honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Augustana University
Madeline Engel and Eric Tiedman, both of Jordan, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Augustana University. The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade point averages of 3.5 or above.