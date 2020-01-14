The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Ridgewater College
Alexia Johnson, Angela Wick and Greta Huebl of Jordan were named to the dean's list at Ridgewater College for the fall 2019 semester. To be included on the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above, be enrolled in 12 credits and meet certain other criteria. Ridgewater College has campuses in Hutchinson and Willmar.
Mankato State University Moorhead
Aliyah Speikers, of Jordan, was named to the dean's list at Mankato State University Moorhead for the fall 2019 semester. To be included on the dean's list, students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a grade point average of 3.25 or higher while completing at least 12 graded credits.