The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Evan Bisek, of Jordan, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. To receive the honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Augustana University
Madeline Engel and Eric Tiedman, both of Jordan, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Augustana University. The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade point averages of 3.5 or above.