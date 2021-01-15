The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Helke and Karli Nielsen were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. To be named to the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Jordan Austen, Braden Cederstrom and Aliyah Speikers were named to the dean's list for the fall semester. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
Alexandria Technical & Community College
Willie Robling was named to the dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher following the fall 2020 semester.