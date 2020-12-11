The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following Jordan students graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato at the end of the fall 2020 semester: Grace Ewals, associate's of arts, liberal studies, bachelor's of arts, theatre arts, summa cum laude; Meghan Hendricks, master's of science, communication disorders; Maggie Holbeck, master's of arts in teaching, education; Molly Huss, bachelor's of science, elementary education; Nicklaus Johnson, bachelor's of science, history; Thomas Keating, bachelor's of science, management; Amy Maloney, master's of science in nursing, nursing science; Jodi McBride, master's of arts, English; Heather Olsen, master's of science, special education: learning disabilities; Alex Shepherd, bachelor's of science, computer information technology.