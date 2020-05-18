The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in spring 2020: Tyler Barth, master's of science, education technology; Kaitlyn Elke, bachelor's of science, family consumer science education, cum laude; Bill Francis, master's of business administration; Meghan Hendricks, master's of science, communication disorders; Thomas Keating, bachelor's of science, management; Grace Lightfoot, bachelor's of science, communication studies, cum laude; Kylia Malles, bachelor's of science, social work, cum laude; Amy Maloney, master's of science in nursing; Jennifer Menden, bachelor's of science, elementary education, summa cum laude; Sarah Osborne, master's of science, communication studies; Joshua Schoeneman, bachelor's of science, management; Alex Shepherd, bachelor's of science, computer information technology; Eryn Zuiker, bachelor's of science, biology, magna cum laude.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Hannah Oakes graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in spring 2020 with a master's of science degree in curriculum and instruction.