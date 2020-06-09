The Jordan Independent publishes the names of Jordan residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Ashley Freund was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. To qualify, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a grade-point average of at least 3.66.
Concordia College
Concordia College in Moorhead has announced its spring 2020 graduates. Among them were Hans Solberg, mathematics and business; and Anthony Yates, biology and chemistry.
North Dakota State University
The following students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list: Philip Atneosen, Jenna Kes, Rahul Menon, Halle Shimek and Brianna Szyszka. A student must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.