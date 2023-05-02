Saint John the Baptist Catholic School’s principal, Mitch Dorr, announced his resignation on April 27 in an email to parish and school families.

Dorr, who’s been at the school since 2021, is leaving for ROCORI High School in Cold Spring, Minnesota, to become its activities director. He’ll stay at Saint John’s through the end of the year and help with the leadership transition. Father Neil Bakker expressed his thanks to Dorr for his service to the school.

