The Jordan School Board welcomed new faces during its first meeting of the year on Jan. 4.
In November there were three Jordan School Board seats open for re-election. Though the results of the race came down to tenths of a percentage, the seats were filled by Lauren Pedersen, a board member since 2012, as well as Molly Monyok and Sara Lehnen.
Monyok and Lehnen were ceremonially sworn in at the board’s meeting Jan. 4.
State Sen. Eric Pratt, who is serving his third term as a representative of District 55, presided over the ceremony.
Pratt formerly served on the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board, and he also used to serve on the education committee, Jordan School Board Chair Deb Pauly said.
Pratt encouraged board members to remember their responsibility not only to students, but to the entire community, to create an equitable educational experience for all.
“You will serve as education’s key advocate on behalf of the students and your community schools to advance the vision for your schools,” Pratt said.
Pratt shared that his mother was a public school teacher and education was highly valued in his childhood, one of the reasons he initially got involved in politics.
“When I look back on my school board days and I think of the work you do, I can’t think of a single public official that does more to influence the future of our country and of our state than what you’re doing here today,” Pratt said.
The school board will meet next on Jan. 25 for a workshop.