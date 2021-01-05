If you're looking to set up a home gym, you might be in luck — the Jordan High School weight room is in the process of clearing out some of its outdated equipment, and has placed several items up for sale online.
Fitness equipment including an abdominal crunch, bumper plate racks, a 'pec deck' and more are up for sale with prices ranging from $75 to $400. Proceeds will benefit the Jordan Public School District, Activities Director Joe Perkl said.
If you're interested, you can contact Perkl at jperkl@isd717.org, and you can view a full list of items at bit.ly/2MsUojE.