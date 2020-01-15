The Jordan High School drama club will entertain audiences with three stories in an evening this weekend. The Jordan One-Act Festival covers a wide variety of subjects and themes as students perform three short plays on Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18.
Both nights will feature three performances, each about 25 minutes long, with an intermission. This year’s plays are “The Actor’s Nightmare” by Christopher Durang, “Being Rose” by Richard James and “The Tale of Medusa,” written and co-directed by JHS senior Kivi Weeks, who came to English teacher Tony Rydberg with her play at the start of the school year and asked if the theater could produce it.
“I talked to the other directors and we thought it would be a really cool opportunity to have her write and direct,” Rydberg said.
Rydberg is directing “The Actor’s Nightmare,” which will also be performed at the One-Act Play Contest in Chanhassen on Jan. 25. The Jordan drama club has a history of taking their once-acts to competition, but this will be their first year competing in a new class.
“We’re going have all new competition, whereas last year we were going against our immediate neighbors — Belle Plaine, Sibley East and Le Sueur, etc.,” Rydberg said. “You do sort of develop a connection and a relationship to those other schools. It will be interesting that we’re with all new schools this year and forging new connections.”
This year they’ll compete against larger schools like Chanhassen and Minnetonka. At the competition, each school performs one play, which is assessed by a three-judge panel based on five criteria, including physical and vocal characterization and overall ensemble effectiveness. The two schools with the best scores will move on to the section tournament Feb. 2. From there, the tournament winner advances to the state competition.
Rydberg said the shorter, more character-driven plays give students the opportunity to really dig into a role.
“It’s a different experience being in a one-act than being, say, a chorus member in a musical because you don’t necessarily have a named character or dialog or scenes where all the action hinges on what you do,” Rydberg said. “We really use this festival as a training ground for all of our actors.”
The Jordan One-Act Festival begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 in the high school auditorium. Tickets cost $4 for students and $6 for adults and will be available at the door.