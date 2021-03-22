Since 2019, the Jordan Education Foundation has awarded scholarships to Jordan High School grads who want to pursue further education in the trades field.
Created with the help of a donation from the late Jiv Pauly, a longtime Jordan resident and active community member who died in 2017, the foundation also gives grants to Jordan teachers within the district.
Jenny Karline, secretary of the Board of Directors for JEF, said more than $18,000 in grants has been given to Jordan teachers.
This year JEF created a fundraiser to help the community honor 2021 graduates while contributing to the organization's efforts to enhance the educational experience at Jordan schools.
Beginning April 1, "Grad Gram," a greeting card that can be decorated and personalized with a message to a local grad can be purchased.
Each card must be returned by May 14, a couple of weeks before graduation.
They'll be assembled into personalized booklets that will be given to every graduating senior along with their diploma on graduation day.
Grad Grams will be available for purchase at the Jordan High School Office as well as Radermarcher's, Bluff Creek Boutique and the CERC April 1 through May 14. Each costs $1.
All money from the sale of the Grad Grams will go toward JEF.
Karline said she hopes this fundraiser will raise awareness for what JEF does in the community and help show their support for students and teachers in the district.
"(We support) not only just our graduates but also the students that are in our education system, and the ability to have a resource for our teachers and educators to come with their out-of-the-box ideas and be able to give a grant that helps them better their ability to teach," said Karline.
For more information on Grad Grams and JEF, visit bit.ly/3f1xV9E.