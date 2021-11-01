Commemorating Veterans Day is taking a different form this year in Jordan.
In the past, veterans, students and officials met in the Jordan High School gym to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The event was held through Jordan Public Schools and the Jordan Lioness Club.
This year, like last year, that event has been canceled due to the pandemic.
"After speaking with area veterans, the Jordan Lioness committee asked to cancel this year's public Veterans Day event due to the size of the event and some health restrictions that may limit this year's participation," according to a Jordan Public Schools statement.
"Our schools have partnered with the Jordan Lioness [Club] to continue our tradition of honoring veterans through student letters to area veterans, spending time in our social studies classes learning about Veterans Day and the importance of honoring our veterans, and through small group activities at our schools on Veterans Day."