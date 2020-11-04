With three seats to fill, the Jordan School Board faced a close call early Wednesday morning, according to incomplete, unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Current Director Lauren Pedersen, who has served on the School Board since 2012, got 2,697 votes, or 25.92%.
Molly Monyok, a new face and district parent, received 2,521 votes, or 24.71%.
Neither Pedersen or Monyok could be reached for comment early Wednesday morning.
Sara Lehnen received 2,565 votes, or 24.65%. Rob Langheim, a director who's been with the school board since 2018, received 2,507 votes, or 24.1%.
"It sounds like it was a very close race," said Lehnen.
Langheim could not be reached for immediate comment.
"I'm excited to represent the students," said Lehnen. "Especially this next year with all the changes and fluidity that are required. I'm very excited to be chosen."
Due to absentee ballots and early voting, complete, unofficial results could be available as late as next week.
Absentee ballots received by Scott County Elections after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.