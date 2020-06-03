Tuesday marked the last day local residents could file to run for state and county offices. The filing period opened May 19.
A number of new faces will appear on the ballot come Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but a handful of county races are unopposed.
For offices in cities and school districts that hold primaries, the filing period ended June 2. For other municipal and school district offices, the filing period is Tuesday, July 28 through Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The filings for area state and county races include the following, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State Office (an asterisk indicates candidate is an incumbent):
State Offices
Senators are elected for a four-year term and representatives are elected for a two-year term. However, in election years ending in 0, such as 2020, senators serve for a two-year term in order to provide for the redistricting process done in conjunction with the United States census.
State Senator District 55
- Eric Pratt, R*
- Sandra Odowa, DFL
State Senator District 56
- Dan Hall, R*
- Lindsey Port, DFL
- Kevin Shea, DFL
- Richard Tucker, DFL
State Representative District 55A
- Brad Tabke, DFL*
- Ryan Martin, Legal Marijuana Now
- Bob Loonan, R
- Erik Mortensen, R
State Representative District 55B
- Tony Albright, R*
- Andrea Nelsen, DFL
State Representative District 56A
- Basil Martin, R
- Pam Myhra, R
- Jessica Hanson, DFL
Hunter Cantrell, DFL-Savage, currently holds this seat and is not seeking re-election.
County Offices
County commissioner and county soil and water conservation district seats are four-year terms and nonpartisan races.
County Commissioner District 1
- Barb Weckman Brekke*
- Joe Wagner
County Commissioner District 2
- Tom Wolf*
- Margaret 'Marty' Pleasant
County Commissioner District 4
- Dave Beer*
County Soil and Water Conservation District 1 Supervisor
- Gary Hartmann*
County Soil and Water Conservation District 4 Supervisor
- Jim Fitzsimmons *
County Soil and Water Conservation District 5 Supervisor
- Robert Casey*