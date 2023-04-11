Jordan Elementary

Jordan residents passed a $34.99 million bond referendum for the remodeling and expansion of its elementary school.

The Jordan School District’s bond referendum passed.

According to unofficial results provided by the district, voters passed the $34.99 million dollar referendum with 57% of the vote, 876 "yes" votes of a total 1,536 votes cast. After failing to pass a similar referendum four years ago, the district can now start the process of remodeling and expanding its space constrained elementary school.

