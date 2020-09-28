Jordan School Board candidates will participate in a virtual forum discussion Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Four candidates — Rob Langheim, Sara Lehnen, Molly Monyok and Lauren Pedersen — are running for three available seats.
During the forum, candidates will answer a set of common questions important to parents and community members in Jordan Public Schools.
While in-person seating will not be available to the public, the forum will be livestreamed on the Jordan School Board’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/JordanSchoolBoard/live. Following the event a recording will be available on the same channel.
To learn more about the candidates, visit bit.ly/candidates_sos.